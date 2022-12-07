Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suspected blast near Sidhra bridge in Jammu, search underway

india news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 05:15 AM IST

Representational image.(Representational image)
ANI |

A suspected blast was reported near the Sidhra bridge checking point in Jammu on Tuesday evening, said police.

The police team is conducting a thorough search on the spot to verify the matter.

"Today late evening a blast-like sound was heard near the Sidhra bridge checking point. A thorough search is being carried out on the spot to verify the matter. Any further detail shall be shared accordingly," said Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu.

Further details are awaited.

