Suspected ISI woman agent honey-trapped army jawans: Police

A woman, suspected to be an agent of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, posed as a captain in the nursing corps of Indian Army and honey-trapped at least two personnel and an army aspirant in the last 15 months, police said.

Those duped by the woman include army jawan Ravinder Kumar Yadav of Mahendergarh district, another soldier Somveer Singh of Rohtak and army aspirant Gaurav of Sonepat.

The Narnaul police had arrested Ravinder Yadav on July 10 at a dhaba in Narnaul for allegedly sharing secret information with the suspected agent, who introduced herself as Capt Anika Chopra.

In April 2018, the Rohtak police had arrested a 23 year-old youth, Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Ganaur in Sonepat, for passing information to the ISI about Indian army camps he visited for recruitment tests. He is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

Police said this youth had also been reportedly honey-trapped by the same woman.

She had also trapped sepoy Somveer Singh, 22, a resident of Bhaini Maharajpur village in Rohtak, in January this year. Singh was posted in the armed corps in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. He is currently lodged in the Jaipur jail.

Narnaul DSP ( headquarters) Vinod Kumar said, “Prima facie, it appears the woman’s Facebook account was fake and the ISI agent with the same identity had trapped the other two men in the similar fashion .The woman had used Indian numbers for WhatAspp and we had sent the jawan’s phones to the cyber cell,” he added.

A police official, seeking anonymity, said the agent had befriended the two jawans and the army aspirant through social media.

“She had deposited Rs 5,000 in the bank accounts of the three accused. In Ravinder’s case, the woman had been regularly asking the jawan about his movement and showed a concern for his personal life. The woman claimed she is posted in Gujarat. She only texted him on WhatsApp and both of them had regularly shared their pictures. However, the woman’s pictures were not clear,” he added.

‘She ruined our life’: Sepoy’s mother

Talking to HT at her home in Bhaini Maharajpur, 62 year-old Bimla Devi, mother of sepoy Somveer Singh, said the woman agent had ruined their life.

“My son was born after his five sisters. He was recruited in the army in 2016 and he had a passion to serve the country like his father, Tek Ram, who had retired from CRPF a decade ago. The woman had lured my son and spoiled his life. I want to see that woman behind the bars,” she said.

She added, “Not only my son, other jawans were also trapped by her. I request the government to give pardon to the jawans.”

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 09:34 IST