Suspected terrorists lob grenade at police picket in J&K’s Samba; no casualties

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade near a police picket in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday, said a police officer.

Samba district police chief Rajesh Sharma said, “Around 9.45pm on Tuesday, there was a blast near the picket at Nud. This morning, we recovered lever of a hand grenade from the site of the explosion. We have a check post at Nud for checking vehicles and the recovery of the lever suggested that it was a grenade blast. We have launched a cordon and search operation.”

Also Read | 18+ vaccination drive moves at snail’s pace as J&K awaits stocks

The Nud road leads to Udhampur district and further to Srinagar.

It seems the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in an open area without causing any damage, said Sharma.