Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma apologises for remarks on Prophet

Shortly after being suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday issued an apology, saying that her intention was not to hurt anyone.

Recently, Sharma was on a TV news debate show over the Gyanvapi Mosque issue in Varanasi where she made controversial remarks against Prophet.

Her remarks led to widespread condemnation in the country and also triggered violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday.

“I have been taking part in TV debates for the past many days, where my 'Aaradhya' Lord Shiva was being insulted. It was said in front of me that it is not Shivling but a fountain that can be found on every footpath of Delhi and one should go and worship those,” Sharma tweeted in Hindi.

“I could not tolerate the repeated insults made against Lord Shiva and I said some things in rage. I take back my words if they have hurt anyone's religious sentiments,” Sharma added.

Her reference was in the context of Hindu litigants' claim that a shivling was found on the Gyanvapi complex during a court-ordered survey conducted last month.

On Sunday, BJP's Om Pathak issued a notification to Sharma, saying that her views were contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of the constitution of the BJP.

"I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect,” Pathak added in the letter.

Sharma's controversial remarks on the Prophet also caused backlash from overseas where Twitter users from Gulf countries demanded a boycott of products made in India. There were also reports of supermarkets in many Gulf countries removing products made in India from their shelves.

Meanwhile, the BJP also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, for reportedly making derogatory remarks against the Prophet on June 1 on Twitter.

Jindal, who was heading the saffron party's Delhi media unit, issued a clarification on his controversial tweet, which stands deleted.

After his expulsion, Jindal alleged death threats to him and his family on social media. Sharma also made similar allegations.

