Seema Patra sent to 14-day police remand for abusing domestic help, cries foul

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of torturing and starving her domestic help, was sent to 14-day police remand till September 12 by a local court, public prosecutor Pradeep Chaurasia said. Patra, who is believed to be in her 60s and is the wife of a former IAS officer, claimed that she is innocent. When asked about the charges against her, she told reporters these are “false and politically motivated allegations”, news agency ANI reported.

“I have been implicated,” Patra said.

The incident, which came to light on Monday, has triggered a massive uproar after details of the torture that Patra meted out to her domestic help surfaced. The victim has recounted how she was starved for days, assaulted, and humiliated while in the now-suspended BJP leader's captivity. Among several horrific details shared by the victim, one is that Patra made her lick urine from the floor.

A senior Ranchi police officer said the victim was held captive for eight years. It was a tip-off from Patra's son that finally led to the rescue of the woman.

The police added that Patra's son was experiencing neurological issues and was under treatment at a hospital in Ranchi. It is then that he alerted his friend - a Jharkhand government employee Vivek Baski - about the victim's condition. Baski later informed the district administration, police officials said.

