Suspension of 5 Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh Assembly revoked
The suspension of five Congress legislators from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was revoked unanimously on Friday, Speaker Vipin Parmar said.
Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and MLAs Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh and Vinay Kumar were suspended from the Assembly on February 26 for allegedly manhandling Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.
A resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj for the revocation of their suspension was passed unanimously in the House.
The suspension of the five lawmakers was revoked just a day before the presentation of the state budget for 2021-22 on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN CM, Dy CM to fight from strongholds as AIADMK releases 1st list of candidates
- A single-phase election to 234 assembly seats is scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No provision in regulations to take action against digital platforms: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to mark 100 days of stir by blocking key highway near Delhi
- The protesting farmers will block the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway for five hours, from 11 am to till 4 pm, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa: BJP relieves state spokesperson as dissension deepens in Panaji unit
- Former Goa CM and BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal admitted he was breaking ranks with the party but stopped short of saying he was rebelling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bar on transgender persons, others from donating blood: SC seeks govt’s response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OCI card-holders need permit for 'Tabligh or journalistic activities': Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar receives Nigerian NSA Babagana Monguno
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspension of 5 Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh Assembly revoked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos on Pune-bound IndiGo flight after passenger claims of being Covid positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Didn’t expect a bed of roses, but the armed forces groomed me: Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider Covid vaccine charge in private hospitals: Siddaramaiah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pinarayi Vijayan, 3 ministers knew of Kerala gold smuggling case, court told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindu priest forces railways to erase MP station’s name written in Urdu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav: SC stays Aparna Purohit's arrest, directs her to cooperate
- The top court also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox