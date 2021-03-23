Suspension of international flights extended till April 30, apart from approved routes

The director-general of civil aviation on Tuesday extended the suspension of international flights in India till April 30, apart from those which have been already approved by the authorities. The directive comes as the ministry of home affairs on Tuesday issued new directives to be implemented in the country in April, amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

International flights were suspended in March 2020, after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in view of the Cocid-19 pandemic breakout. In May 2020, the government launched the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indian stranded abroad. The mission currently is in its 10th phase.

In the process of gradual resumption of international flights, India signed transport bubbles or air travel arrangements with countries that allowed two-way resumption of commercial passenger services. At present, international flight services are allowed between India and 27 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Uzbekistan.

"Even before we began Vande Bharat Mission we brought back our people from Wuhan, Tehran & Rome. Then we launched VBM on 6 May 2020 & have so far facilitated repatriation & International travel of more than 67.9 lakh people from around the world," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently tweeted.