Suspensions not linked to House attack: Speaker

Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all Lok Sabha members on Saturday, saying that the suspension of 13 opposition MPs on Thursday had “no association” with the December 13 “incident” and stressed the need to uphold the “dignity and decorum” of the House where members have held angry protests that led to adjournments for the latter half of last week.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Opposition members stuck with their demand for the Union home minister Amit Shah to give a statement to Parliament over the December 13 incident when two men jumped onto the Lok Sabha floor and set off smoke cannisters in what is the most serious security breach since the 2001 terror attack that took place on the same date.

Birla said that in the past, “at the time of all such incidents, the House has displayed exemplary solidarity and expressed its collective resolve”. Opposition members appeared to be steadfast in their demand, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reiterating that the home minister should address the issue with a statement.

“It is a serious issue and the government should pay attention to it. We are repeatedly saying in Parliament that the Union home minister should come to the House and give a statement but he does not want to come. They (BJP) are not ready to let the House function,” Kharge said, according to news agency ANI.

A day earlier, Kharge said in a tweet: “What kind of justice is it to illegally suspend opposition MPs over the huge lapse in security of Parliament and MPs? The Home Minister of the country can give interviews on TV but cannot give statements on the floor of Parliament. INDIA parties demand that Shri Amit Shah should give a statement in the Parliament and then it should be discussed in both the houses. It is our duty to raise our voice on this serious issue of national security, it is our parliamentary religion.”

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, speaking to reporters outside the party’s headquarters, denied the opposition was politicising the issue. “Delhi Police called it (parliament security breach) a terror attack. It comes under the Union home minister, doesn’t it? We (opposition members) didn’t politicise the incident, we didn’t call it a terror attack. We only put forward our concerns over the glaring lapse in security from the government side,” Venugopal said at a media briefing.

Birla said suspensions were a result of the conduct of the MPs. “It is indeed unfortunate that some Hon’ble Members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some Hon’ble Members from the service of the House to the incident which occurred on 13th December, 2023. This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension of Hon’ble Members and the incident which took place on 13th December, 2023,” Birla wrote in Saturday’s letter, adding that “the suspension… is purely to uphold the sanctity of the House.”

“We are well aware that the people of our country do not appreciate the inappropriate conduct and interruptions during the proceedings of the House. That is the reason we were unanimous that we would establish highest standards of parliamentary decorum and dignity. It was in this context that House was compelled to take strict action of suspending Hon’ble Members. Although this has caused me deep anguish, however, I also expect that in future, all Hon’ble Members will give primacy to the dignity and decorum of the House,” Birla wrote.

The letters also assumes significance as the Opposition parties stated on Friday that they plan to continue their stir for the remaining five days of the winter session.

Congress’ Manickam Tagore, a suspended MP, also said that he has been suspended for demanding Shah’s reply. “The price for demanding Amit shah statement in Parliament,” he tweeted on Friday, attaching the suspension order.

Birla reminded lawmakers such incidents have occurred in the past and the House had always expressed solidarity. “...you are well aware that such incidents have happened in our House in the past as well. The nation has witnessed in the past incidents such as visitors carrying pistols, shouting slogans, jumping from the visitors’ gallery and throwing leaflets. The nation has also witnessed an incident when some Hon’ble Members carried pepper spray inside the House. At the time of all such incidents, the House has displayed exemplary solidarity and expressed its collective resolve against such incidents.”

Birla described the security breach as “the unfortunate incident” and a “matter of grave concern for all of us”.

In the House, he has repeatedly said that Parliament security is his responsibility, and reiterated this in the letter: “...Members are well aware that the security in Parliament House Estate comes under the jurisdiction of the Parliament. Accordingly, it is the Parliament’s responsibility to formulate detailed action plan on security measures in accordance with your suggestions and thereafter their implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament.”

“We expressed our collective concern over this incident in the House. On the same day, I discussed with the leaders of all parties as to how we can further strengthen the security arrangements in Parliament. Some of the important suggestions made during the meeting have been implemented immediately,” the Speaker added.

The entry of all visitors has been temporarily banned and a heightened security protocol that includes intense frisking has been put in place since the incident. The main entrance for the lawmakers of both Houses, the Makar Dwar, has been sanitized and outsider are no long being allowed within its perimeter. A high-level enquiry led by DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh has also been ordered.

“A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident that took place inside the House. The Committee has started working. The report of this committee will soon be shared with the House. In addition, I have also constituted a high powered committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” Birla said.

He added that “it has always been my endeavour to ensure meaningful discussion in the House through constructive dialogue and participation of all the Members. Our collective endeavour has resulted in ensuring that Lok Sabha has achieved new heights of productivity. I am sure that with our collective efforts, this House will be able to further strengthen democracy and continue to fulfil its responsibilities towards the people and the society in the future as well. It is my request to all the Hon’ble members that they faithfully discharge their duties towards the nation.”