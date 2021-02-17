Home / India News / Suspicious object found on roadside in J&K's Rajouri
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Manjakote police station Pankaj Sharma said the bomb-like object was found on the roadside around 8.30 am.
PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:50 AM IST
A suspicious object, believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED), was found on the roadside along the Jammu-Poonch highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The bomb disposal squad of the Army has reached the site at Manjakote and is inspecting the suspicious object, they added.

"The whole area was immediately cordoned off and the Army's bomb disposal squad was requisitioned to inspect the object," he said, adding that the traffic on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure from both sides.

The traffic movement resumed subsequently after the spot was secured with sandbags and an armoured vehicle, the SHO said.

