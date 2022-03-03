SUv rams into houses in Andhra pradesh, 4 dead

Four persons were killed and two children sustained injuries when a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) lost control and rammed into their houses a few metres away from a road in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Maddimadugu village of Chintha Komma Dinne block on the outskirts of Kadapa town at 12.15 pm. The deceased were identified as Gurram Kondaiah (45), his wife G Ammulu (30) and Chapala Lakshmi (35), from the same village and L Devi (27) from Lakkireddypalli village, who came to her relatives’ place in Maddimadugu.

Two children – Dhanush and Abdul, who were playing in front of their huts, were also injured in the accident and they were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa for treatment. “They are out of danger and their condition is stable,” CK Dinne sub-inspector of police P Manjunath said.

He said the victims were relaxing on their cots in front of their houses, when the SUV travelling at a high speed lost control and rammed into their houses.

“While Kondaiah and Lakshmi died on the spot, Ammulu and Devi succumbed while being taken to the RIMS. Two kids are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Manjunath said.

Police seized the vehicle, while its driver went absconding. “We have booked a case of accident,” he said.

