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SUV collides with truck in Andhra’s Kurnool; 8 dead, 13 injured

The SUV was carrying 21 devotees from Chikmagalur in Karnataka to the Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple in Mantralayam.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Eight people were killed and 13 others got injured when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a ready-mix concrete truck near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam block of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Wreckage of a vehicle is seen after a lorry collided with a tanker, in Mantralayam, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, April 16, 2026. Eight casualties are reported, according to officials. (PTI)

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and extend support to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given 50,000,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Officials said the injured were shifted to the government hospital in Yemmiganur, with six later referred to Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) due to the severity of their condition.

Kurnool district collector Dr A Siri, who visited the GGH, said two of the injured had head injuries and were in critical condition, while the remaining four were stable.

Kurnool superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Patil said the group had left Chikkamagaluru around 4 pm on Wednesday in a Mahindra Bolero SUV. “We are investigating as to who was at fault, whether it was the SUV driver or the truck driver,” he said, adding that a case has been registered in the matter.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / SUV collides with truck in Andhra’s Kurnool; 8 dead, 13 injured
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