Suvendu Adhikari requests President Murmu to take back Kolkata police commissioner's medals

West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting them to take back the President's Police Medal and Police Medal conferred upon Vineet Goyal, the commissioner of Kolkata Police. Adhikari's request comes amid the backlash against the West Bengal administration over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. Bengal BJP leader and LoP in legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo)

The Bengal LoP said that Goyal's accolades should be withdrawn due to the shameful conduct during the course of investigations into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

In a post on X, Suvendu Adhikari shared, "I have written a letter to the President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji requesting her to withdraw/forfeit the prestigious President's Police Medal and Police Medal conferred upon Vineet Goyal; IPS, (West Bengal: RR - 1994), presently Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, in connection with his reprehensible, deplorable and shameful conduct during the course of investigations into the rape and murder of the Resident Doctor of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata."

In his letter, the BJP leader further alleged that Vineet Goyal was complicit in the destruction of evidence in the case, and his complete inaction during the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of 14th August, 2024 has been well documented in the media.

"His brazen attempts to sabotage the investigations into what is possibly the most heinous and sensitive crime in the country today to pander to the whims of the political executive of the state, with an intent to camouflage the financial and moral racket running in the health sector in West Bengal, makes him unworthy of retaining such awards," he claimed.

On August 9, the body of a 31-year-old junior doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The injuries on her body pointed towards rape, and a civil police volunteer was arrested in the case.

Recently, the family of the deceased victim claimed that the Kolkata police tried to offer them money when they were sitting with the mortal remains of their daughter inside their home.

"When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of the police?" said the aunt of the deceased doctor.

(With inputs from ANI)