Kolkata rape case news live: Governor asks Mamata Banerjee to provide security to women

Kolkata rape case news live: Citizens participate in a specially organized candlelight protest over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Kolkata rape case news live: West Bengal junior doctors protesting the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata continue their cease-work protest to demand justice for the victim. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged the junior doctors to resume their duties and believe in the Supreme Court to deliver justice.

Responding to the call by junior doctors, thousands of people across Kolkata switched-off their lights to express grief over the gruesome crime. Thousands of protesters also look to streets holding a candle as a mark of solidarity. Reports suggest that the victim's parents are likely to join the protesters on Thursday.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take “convincing steps to assuage the sentiments of the people” who are enraged over the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

He also directed Banerjee to ensure proper maintenance of law and order in the state, with a focus on protecting and securing women.

"Governor directs the CM to take convincing steps to assuage the sentiments of the people of Bengal who are agitated over the RG Kar Hospital horror and maintain law and order in the state offering protection and security to the women. Enough is enough," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

Meanwhile, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Calcutta High Court's decision to reject his request to be included in a petition accusing financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure. Ghosh along with three others is currently under judicial custody in relation to the corruption case being probed by the CBI.

