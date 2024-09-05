Kolkata: Two held for molesting woman, misbehaving with protesters during Reclaim the Night rally

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Kolkata Police has picked up two men for allegedly misbehaving with women on Wednesday night during “Reclaim the Night” protest held West Bengal to demand justice over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor. Citizens participate in a specially organized candlelight protest over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. ((Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times))

In Jadavpur, the police arrested one person for allegedly molesting a woman when a large number of people assembled at 8B bus stand area. The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when he was whisked away by the police to a nearby police station.

A group of student protesters from Jadavpur University and others followed them. The woman victim was escorted by actor Sohini Sarkar to the police station and an FIR was lodged in relation to the incident.

At Garia in south Kolkata, a youth in intoxicated state was beaten up by protesters for allegedly misbehaving with women, before being handed over to the police.

In a separate incident in Cooch Behar district's Mathabhanga town, a branch secretary of the opposition CPI(M) was allegedly beaten up by a group of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) members. CPI(M) has filed a police complaint regarding the incident while the TMC denied that its party member was involved.

Reclaim the Night 2.0

People across Kolkata and several towns responded in large numbers to the call by protesting junior doctors to turn off the lights as mark of sorrow over the rape and murder on August 9. Thousands of people, including women and children marched holding candles across the streets of West Bengal's cities and towns.

The march, largely mobilised through social media, was joined by people from all walks of life -actors, students, professionals and homemakers. Political parties were notably absent, as people held national flags and candles, and chanted slogans demanding justice.

From Kolkata, the movement also spread to other key locations in various district towns, including Berhampore, Chinsurah, Santiniketan, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman, Siliguri, Barasat, Barrackpore, Rajarhat-Newtown, Cooch Behar, Mathabhanga and Jalpaiguri.