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Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Bhabanipur MLA; Nandigram to head to a bypoll

Adhikari said he had to follow his party’s decision and someone else would be elected from Nandigram. But all promises made during the campaign would be kept

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:49 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday took his oath as the legislator for Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, announcing that Nandigram—the East Midnapore seat he has held since 2016—will now head to a by-election.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari at the Bengal legislative assembly (HT Photo/Samir Jana)

“I had to follow my party’s decision. Someone else will be elected from Nandigram, but I promise that over the next five years, I will not let the people there feel even once that I am not their MLA. All promises made during the campaign will be kept,” Adhikari said.

The chief minister, who is scheduled to visit Bhabanipur on Wednesday evening, recently toured Nandigram three times to thank voters following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victory, where they secured 207 of Bengal’s 294 seats against the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) 80.

Adhikari defeated TMC chairperson and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the April 29 elections by a margin of over 15,000 votes. This follows the 2021 polls where Adhikari also defeated Banerjee in Nandigram by approximately 2,000 votes, a loss that forced her to contest a by-poll in Bhabanipur to retain her chief ministership at the time.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

bhabanipur suvendu adhikari nandigram west bengal bjp
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