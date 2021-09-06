Suvendu skips CID summons, gets relief from HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Monday granted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari protection from coercive action in two cases and stayed police proceedings in three others, criticising “misuse” of state machinery to investigate the Bengal leader of Opposition.

The development came on a day Adhikari did not appear before the Criminal Investigation Department in connection with the probe into the death of his bodyguard, citing prior political engagements.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha stayed proceedings against Adhikari in connection with three cases pertaining to the death of the bodyguard, an alleged political clash in Nandigram and a case of snatching lodged in Contai, Nandigram and Panskura police stations, respectively, in Purba Medinipur district.

Allowing investigation in an alleged job scam case registered with Maniktala police station in Kolkata and a case of allegedly threatening the police at Tamluk, the court directed that no coercive action can be taken against him in connection with these.

Adhikari is not a named accused in the cases filed in Contai and Maniktala police stations.

“in the instant case, there is prima facie evidence before this court of abuse and or misuse of state and police machinery in registering cases for investigation based on half-truths, fiction, concoctions and nonevents,” the court said.

”The right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 is cardinal, above all and completely non-negotiable,” the bench added.

Directing the West Bengal government to furnish information regarding any further FIR registered against Adhikari, the bench said that the state will have to obtain permission from the court before arresting him or taking any coercive action against him in all such cases.

B Bhattacharya, Adhikari’s lawyer, said, “ In two cases, the court has said that investigators can question him at a place of Adhikari’s choice but would not be able to take any coercive action. In future too if any fresh cases are lodged, coercive actions can’t be taken against Adhikari without the court’s permission.”

The high court asked the BJP leader to cooperate with the investigating officers in connection with the two cases in which probe will continue, while making it clear the investigators will, as far as possible, accommodate him, if he is required to give any statement, from a place and time convenient to him, considering his public responsibilities.

The order was passed on Adhikari’s petition seeking the court’s intervention in criminal proceedings filed against him by the state police.He claimed that these cases were politically motivated.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari was summoned by the CID for questioning in connection with the death case of his bodyguard. Adhikari, however, sent an email to the investigating agency saying that he had some political engagements and would be unable to appear for questioning.

In July the CID initiated a fresh probe into the death of Adhikari’s security guard who reportedly died by suicide in 2018, officials said. The victim’s wife had lodged a complaint demanding a fresh probe. “He mailed us around 9.30 am, mentioning some political engagements due to which he was unable to come and meet our officers,” a CID officer told PTI. A CID team has already visited his Kanthi residence in connection with the probe.

“We have to see the high court’s order first, to comment on it. But what I came to know is that in some of the cases the court has kept the option open where in Adhikari may be questioned by the police. He wanted to avoid any kind of investigation. The court didn’t allow it,” said Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress spokesperson.

(With agency inputs)