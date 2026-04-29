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Suvendu's ‘Hindu-Hindu’ slogans, then Mamata's ‘capture’ charge in Bhabanipur after both cast votes in big direct fight

Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in 2021, even as the TMC otherwise won; and she later entered the assembly via a bypoll.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 05:01 pm IST
Edited by Aarish Chhabra
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After voting in Bhabanipur, West Bengal CM and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee alleged “atrocities” and “capture” of polling booths by central police forces, while her opponent, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, chanted the religio-political slogans “Jai Sri Ram” and “Hindu-Hindu, bhai-bhai” after he cast his ballot three hours before her, on Wednesday.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, shows his inked finger after voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, in Kolkata on Wednesday.(Shyamal Maitra/ANI Photo)

Bhabanipur is the most high-profile contest within the ultra-charged elections in Bengal this time. Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in 2021, even as the TMC otherwise won; and she later entered the assembly via a bypoll.

“Since yesterday night, they started atrocities, and they arrested so many of our people. It is contempt of court,” Banerjee said.

At the booth, he was surrounded by some TMC supporters who sloganeered against him too.

Voter turnout

Overall, more than 78% of the 3.2 crore electors cast their votes in the second and final phase of West Bengal assembly polls till the afternoon on Wednesday. The turnout remained almost parallel to phase one, which had recorded over 78.77% polling till 3 pm.

Track | Live updates on the Bengal elections

Purba Bardhaman recorded the highest turnout at 83.11%, followed by Hooghly at 80.77% and Nadia at 79.79%.

Howrah registered 77.73% polling, North 24 Parganas 77.39%, while Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded 78% and 75.38% turnout respectively. South 24 Parganas, where several prestige contests are underway, registered 76.75% voting.

 
bhabanipur suvendu adhikari mamata banerjee west bengal election 2026
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Suvendu's ‘Hindu-Hindu’ slogans, then Mamata's ‘capture’ charge in Bhabanipur after both cast votes in big direct fight
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