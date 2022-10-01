Madhya Pradesh top performing state in govt cleanliness survey: 10 points

Madhya Pradesh is the best performing state in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, in the latest government cleanliness survey - the Swachh Survekshan. The survey is conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs every year. This year President Droupadi Murmu attended the event where union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present.

Here are top updates on the survey:

1. While Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are among the top three performing states in the category of those with greater than 100 ULBs (Urban Local Bodies), Tripura, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have got the top three spots in the list of states with less than 100 ULBs.

2. Indore in Madhya Pradesh has bagged the cleanest city award for the sixth consecutive year. Surat and Navi Mumbai are at the second and third spot. Bhopal is also among the top 10 cleanest cities and has won an award as a “self-sustainable city”.

3. India’s ‘cleanest mega city’ - with a population of more than 40 lakh - is Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Rajkot in the state has won an award for being a “self-sustainable city”.

4. Delhi is at the ninth spot in the list of top 10 cleanest cities. The ULB - New Delhi - has also earned the national capital an award for “clean small city”.

5. In the category of cities with less than one lakh population, Maharashtra’s Panchgani is at the top.

6. Chandigarh - hailed for its urban planning - is the 12th cleanest city in India, according to the survey. It has also been awarded under the “Fast moving state/ UT capital” category.

7. This time, the survey was 100 per cent digitalized with complete online submission for all documents by the ULBs through a dedicated online portal.

8. “Swachhata Survekshan today is the largest sanitation survey in the world. In 2016, it was started as a pilot project in 73 cities, and now in 2022 more than 4,355 cities have taken part in it,” union minister Hardeep Puri said at the award event.

9. “'The cleanliness drive (Swachh Bharat Mission) that started eight years ago as a government initiative is a mass movement today," he added.

10. The awards come a day before the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who inspired the government's Swachh Bharat movement.

(With inputs from ANI)

