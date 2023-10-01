'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign LIVE Updates: PM Modi, BJP leaders join cleanliness drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya for a cleanliness initiative ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. People from all walks of life, including politicians and students, participated in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign in response to Modi's appeal. Cabinet ministers and top BJP leaders were seen undertaking the campaign across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ankit Baiyanpuria, a fitness influencer, take part in the Shramdaan for cleanliness programme as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in New Delhi on Sunday.(HT Photo)

During the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi called on all citizens to join the cleanliness campaign on October 1 under the national initiative ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

• TheSwachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign has been celebrated since September 15 and today was its culmination.

• The campaign aims to promote community participation, emphasise the importance of a clean village, reinforce sanitation as a collective responsibility, and prepare for Swachh Bharat Diwas (October 2).

• The theme for SHS-2023 is 'Garbage Free India,' with a focus on visual cleanliness and the welfare of SafaiMitras.