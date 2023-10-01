'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign LIVE Updates: PM Modi, BJP leaders join cleanliness drive
Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, which commenced on September 15, reached its culmination today on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya for a cleanliness initiative ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. People from all walks of life, including politicians and students, participated in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign in response to Modi's appeal. Cabinet ministers and top BJP leaders were seen undertaking the campaign across the country.
During the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi called on all citizens to join the cleanliness campaign on October 1 under the national initiative ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
• TheSwachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign has been celebrated since September 15 and today was its culmination.
• The campaign aims to promote community participation, emphasise the importance of a clean village, reinforce sanitation as a collective responsibility, and prepare for Swachh Bharat Diwas (October 2).
• The theme for SHS-2023 is 'Garbage Free India,' with a focus on visual cleanliness and the welfare of SafaiMitras.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 09:01 PM
'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign LIVE: J-K LG Manoj Sinha flags off Dal Lake cleaning drive
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the 'Dal Lake' cleaning drive as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Srinagar.
Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over a special cleanliness program organised by the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) in Delhi Cantonment as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign.
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 08:45 PM
'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign LIVE: 'Shramdaan' events held at more than 500 locations, says MCD
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday organised events at more than 500 locations as part of the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, officials said here.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena offered 'shramdaan' on Jagatpuri Road from Bihari Colony to the Krishna Nagar metro station along the Shahdara Trunk Drain-1 in the Shahdara South Zone, they said.
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 08:32 PM
‘Pime Minister revealed he often skips meals, sleeps less’: Fitness icon Ankit recalls interaction with PM Modi
Recalling his nearly 40-minute meeting with the Prime Minister, fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya on Sunday said that PM Modi opened up about his eating and sleeping habits.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya, who had started a 75-day challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth.
"The Prime Minister told me that he can't eat on time and has a problem regarding sleep. Then I told him that if the countrymen have to sleep comfortably then someone will have to work. Aur Aap Toh Raja Ho Desh Ke," Ankit said.
ANI
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 08:15 PM
'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign: Goa CM, ministers take part in cleanliness drives
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and many of his cabinet ministers participated in cleanliness drives on Sunday as part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.
While Sawant took part in a drive in his constituency Sankhalim, his cabinet colleagues, including state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte and health minister Vishwajit Rane, joined similar programmes at different locations.
Khaunte was seen along with his team of officials, including Director of Tourism Suneel Anchipaka, clearing litter at Miramar beach in the morning.
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 07:57 PM
'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign LIVE: Who is Ankit Baiyanpuria?
Ankit Baiyanpuria, a former desi wrestler from Bayanpur, Sonipat, is a fitness influencer and has gained prominence for his promotion of traditional and indigenous workout methods.
Ankit got a new fame earlier this year when he launched the demanding 75 'Hard Challenge' to enhance his mental fortitude and self-discipline. Read in detail about Ankit Baiyanpuria
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 07:43 PM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Sitapur on Sunday.
He also offered prayers at Chakratirtha Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur and interacted with people on this occasion.
ANI
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 07:40 PM
PM Modi joined by fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya in cleanliness exercise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday teamed up with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya in a cleanliness exercise as part of his call for everyone to undertake sanitation measures for an hour on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
"Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe," Modi posted on X along with a video.