Swayamsevaks to hold march-pasts across Delhi to mark RSS centenary

New Delhi: RSS swayamsevaks will carry out march-pasts at various locations across the national capital on Thursday to mark the organisation's centenary. Patna: Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a Path Sanchalan (route march), the centenary year of RSS, ahead of the Vijayadashami festival, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi sharma)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashami in 1925, will complete its 100 years of journey on Thursday.

"On the Sangh Foundation Day, path sanchalan (march past) will be carried out at the mandal level this year. It will be organised at 346 places in Delhi," the Delhi prant unit of RSS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the path sanchalan, swayamsevaks in full 'ganvesh' (uniform) will march in troops to the tune of the band through various colonies and settlements. All sections of the society will welcome them by showering flowers," it said.

At the conclusion of the march past, senior office-bearers will address the swayamsevaks, the statement added.

At the bottom of the RSS' organisational pyramid is a 'shakha', the smallest unit. Mandal is the smallest collective, where the number of shakhas could range from 3 to 10.