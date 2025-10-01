Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Swayamsevaks to hold march-pasts across Delhi to mark RSS centenary

PTI |
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 11:44 pm IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashami in 1925, will complete its 100 years of journey on Thursday.

New Delhi: RSS swayamsevaks will carry out march-pasts at various locations across the national capital on Thursday to mark the organisation's centenary.

Patna: Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a Path Sanchalan (route march), the centenary year of RSS, ahead of the Vijayadashami festival, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi sharma)
Patna: Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a Path Sanchalan (route march), the centenary year of RSS, ahead of the Vijayadashami festival, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi sharma)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashami in 1925, will complete its 100 years of journey on Thursday.

"On the Sangh Foundation Day, path sanchalan (march past) will be carried out at the mandal level this year. It will be organised at 346 places in Delhi," the Delhi prant unit of RSS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the path sanchalan, swayamsevaks in full 'ganvesh' (uniform) will march in troops to the tune of the band through various colonies and settlements. All sections of the society will welcome them by showering flowers," it said.

At the conclusion of the march past, senior office-bearers will address the swayamsevaks, the statement added.

At the bottom of the RSS' organisational pyramid is a 'shakha', the smallest unit. Mandal is the smallest collective, where the number of shakhas could range from 3 to 10.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Swayamsevaks to hold march-pasts across Delhi to mark RSS centenary
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On