Swiggy delivery agent waits without raincoat at traffic signal, video goes viral

Food delivery executives are often seen rushing through heavy rain - morning, noon or night - to deliver orders to customers, and videos of them frequently go viral. Another such video has emerged online this week - a Swiggy delivery executive sitting helplessly on his motorcycle in pouring rain, presumably on his way to filling a customer's order.

He doesn't have a helmet or a raincoat and it is raining heavily while he waits, getting soaked and risking his health, on a motorcycle. The video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

Sharing the video, the officer wrote: "Unfortunately, in Swiggy only 5 stars can be given. Crores of stars are also less for such a conscientious and hardworking employee."

Swiggy responded to the video by saying: "We value the efforts of all our delivery partners, including this executive from Vijayawada. Their safety is of utmost importance to us and we take multiple measures to ensure they are weather ready across the year."

Netizens showered respect on the delivery agent, but some rightly slammed the food delivery companies, asking them why they could not provide the executives a raincoat.

Another said: "This hard working man will do wonders in his life with such dedication."

