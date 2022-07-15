30-minute delivery commitment: Consumer panel slaps ₹11,000 fine on Swiggy
BATHINDA: The district consumer dispute and redressal commission, Bathinda, has directed food delivery platform Swiggy to pay ₹11,000 as compensation to a Bathinda resident for deficient service in providing a platter of snacks worth ₹248.
The order was released on Wednesday by the bench comprising president of the commission Kanwar Sandeep Singh and members Shivdev Singh and Paramjeet Kaur.
Complainant Mohit Gupta of Bathinda’a Thermal Colony had placed an order for a vegetable roll and Afghan chap roll on December 7, 2019, through Swiggy. The total cost of the order was ₹248, including delivery charges and GST. Gupta made an online payment of ₹148 and availed of a discount coupon of ₹100.
Gupta said Swiggy did not deliver the order according to its promotional commitment of 30 minutes. The complainant cancelled the order but got an online refund of only ₹74.
Gupta’s legal representative in the case Varun Bansal said the remaining amount of the complainant was deducted by the service provider without any justification.
Appearing before the commission, Swiggy’s counsel stated that Swiggy is “neither the seller of the food or beverages nor delivers the food or beverages on its own and therefore, it cannot be held liable for any deficiency arising out of non-delivery of order either by the restaurant or by the delivery partner.”
It further pleaded that the said order was cancelled after (Gupta) did not respond to the repeated phone calls made by a pick-up and delivery partner, who was unable to locate the given delivery address.
However, the commission rejected Swiggy’s claim that it has no role to play in the entire transaction of sale and purchase of food between the complainant and the opposite party except for facilitating the placing of the order.
“If Swiggy has a contract with a restaurant or pick-up and delivery partner, it is the responsibility of the opposite party (Swiggy) to get the job done and provide proper service to the customer with whom it has made a contract or received charges on behalf of the restaurant or pick-up and delivery partner.”
The commission also observed that Swiggy failed to place any details, including the identity of the pick-up and delivery partner, his statement or any evidence supporting the claim that calls made by him to the complainant.
-
Marathi-English coding for 600 municipal school kids
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a computer lab was launched at Byculla West Primary Marathi School—run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation where close to 600 children from classes 1 to 8 will be taught computer basics, MS Office and coding in both Marathi and English. The lab equipped with 20 computers will hold classes twice a week.
-
Mahatma’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple.
-
Fatehgarh Sahib: ₹8.9-lakh robbery case cracked, 3 held
Fatehgarh Sahib : The district police have solved the ₹8.9 lakh robbery with the arrest of three persons. The accused have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30 of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. They also fired a gunshot at a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sirhind when he resisted, DIG, Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. He said accused Amreek Singh had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealer.
-
Mercury drops as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said. Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.
-
Paddy season: Punjab govt temporarily suspends takeover of illegally occupied ‘shamlat’ land
Chandigarh : The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has temporarily suspended drive to evict illegally occupied “shamlat” (village common land) owing to paddy sown over most the land listed for the takeover. Since the Aam Aadmi Party government took over the reins, the department has taken possession of at least 5,700 acres of common village land, and 10,000 acres are yet to be evicted, said an official.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics