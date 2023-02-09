Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Syria appeals Indians for donations, contribution amid earthquake havoc

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 08:19 PM IST

BySnehashish Roy

Syrian Embassy in India on Thursday appealed Indians to come forward and help in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that killed thousands, whereas several are still trapped under the debris. The embassy urged the people of India to contribute in the form of donation.

“We are appealing to our Indian friends from all strata of society to come forward and help. Any volunteer would like to donate is welcome to contribute,” the Embassy urged in a statement.

The statement also mentioned items that are currently required for those affected in the country on an emergency basis. They include medical equipment and devices, emergency medicines, blankets, tents, winter clothes, protection and safety tools among others.

It also shared contact details of concerned persons along with bank account number for all kinds of monetary donations.

Earlier, Syria made an appeal to the European Union (EU) for help, to which, the bloc's commission for crisis management urged Union's member countries to respond. The sanctions imposed by EU caused impediments in Syria receiving assistance initially in the wake of the natural disaster. However, the Union has now said its doors are open for help.

