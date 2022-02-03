Tabling of reports, obituary reference part of House agenda today

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of Parliament’s Upper House will on Thursday begin with an obituary reference to Congress’s Jamana Devi Barupal, who served as a member of Rajya Sabha from 2000 to 2006.

V Vijayasai Reddy of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and Sasmit Patra (Biju Janata Dal) will table the fourth report of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit. In the Lower House, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Satyapal Singh and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Shyam Singh Yadav will present the same report.

Reports of standing committees on transport, tourism and culture, and energy will be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Union minister Pralhad Joshi are later scheduled to move a motion in the Lower House for presenting the 28th report of the Business Advisory Committee.

The government has tentatively set four days for the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.