Home / India News / Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists
india news

Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists

With the new charges in place, domestic tourists wishing to enter the main dome will have to pay Rs. 480, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs. 1600.
ANI, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Gathering at Taj Mahal in Agra. (ANI File Photo )

Agra administration has decided to raise the entry ticket prices for both domestic and foreign tourists.

The Indian tourists, who are currently paying Rs. 50 to enter the monument, will now have to pay Rs. 80, while foreign tourists will have to shell out Rs. 1200, instead of Rs.1100 to enter the Taj.

Apart from that, the ADA will also charge Rs. 200 from tourists who wish to enter the main dome, which is separate from the Rs. 200 already being charged by the ASI.

Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta told ANI, "Agra Development Authority (ADA) has proposed to charge 200 to enter the main dome, separate to 200 already charged by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)."

With the new charges in place, domestic tourists wishing to enter the main dome will have to pay Rs. 480, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs. 1600.

Responding to the new proposal of hiking entry tickets to the Taj, a tourist Saurabh Mishra said, "If prices surge, it would cause inconvenience to Indian tourists to see their own heritage. We used to pay 50 to visit the main dome. If it increases again, footfall of Indian tourists will decrease."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parliamentary panel questions legality of new OTT, social media guidelines

Split in OBC quota may help most backward from next year

‘Ready for more talks’: Rajnath on farmers’ stir

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taj mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP