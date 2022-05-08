BJP's Tajinder Bagga’s father after midnight court relief: ‘Kejriwal scared'

Shortly after the BJP’s Tajinder Bagga got a midnight relief from the Punjab and Haryana court that effectively stayed his arrest over a case filed in Punjab till Tuesday, his family slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “I am happy that Tajinder got relief from the Punjab High Court. They (the Punjab government) want to drag him in some or the other case. They will keep filing FIRs but we are not going to stop, this fight will last long,” Preetpal Singh Bagga was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he's exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn't join,” Tajinder Bagga’s father further said.

Political drama continued for the second day on Saturday as the BJP protested the Punjab Police’s action against Bagga, who was arrested on Friday after the alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal. But he was released hours later as the Delhi Police filed a kidnapping case and the Haryana Police stopped a team of cops who were on their way with the 36-year-old leader to Mohali.

Hours after a Mohali court issued a warrant for the BJP leader’s arrest in the case on Saturday, the Punjab and Haryana high court said “no coercive action could be taken against him till the next hearing”.

“During the hearing, Advocate General of Punjab told the court that he will not be arrested till Tuesday when the matter is listed before the high court,” said advocate Satya Pal Jain, who represented the Delhi Police.

BJP leaders hailed the order. “Punjab HC in midnight hearing directs Punjab police to not take any coercive action against @TajinderBagga until next date of hearing! One more victory for justice. One more victory for rule of law. (sic)” MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

The AAP has been repeatedly claiming that the action is not “political vendetta”. Some leaders of the party have even slammed the BJP, using strong words like “goons”.

(With inputs from ANI)