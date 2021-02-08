Home / India News / Take cognisance of suspension of internet during protest, activist Poonawalla urges CJI
Under the present government India holds the "disgraceful record of most internet ban amongst democracies across the globe", he said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Tehseen Poonawalla wrote to CJI for “arbitrary suspension” of internet by the government.(File photo)

Political activist and columnist Tehseen Poonawalla has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde urging him to take suo-motu cognisance of the “arbitrary suspension” of internet by the government whenever there is a protest.

Under the present government India holds the "disgraceful record of most internet ban amongst democracies across the globe” Poonawalla said. 

“Your Lordships, it is with great distress I am writing to you, pleading to immediately take suo-motu cognisance of the arbitrary suspension of internet by the government whenever there is a protest. 

“Your Lordships, you will agree that the internet today is an integral part of our lives. From medical records to daily livelihood, the internet is firmly embedded in today's human life,” he said in the letter written to the CJI on Friday.

He further said that the “present government and their supporters brand most dissent as anti-national, most dissenters as terrorists so that they can come down heavily and curb free speech while they themselves indulge in hate and provocative statements”.

