Take inspiration from sacrifices of freedom fighters, Modi tells younger people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon the younger people to take inspiration from the freedom fighters, who made supreme sacrifices in the prime of their lives for India’s independence, and strive for the country’s development.

“Today, there are new opportunities, avenues, thought processes and possibilities in new India and our youth should take up the responsibility of realising these possibilities,” Modi said at the 125th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

He said Raju, popularly known as Manyam Veerudu (tribal warrior), challenged the British by saying “stop me if you can”. He added India is also now facing several challenges. “With the same courage, 130-crore countrymen, with unity and strength, are facing every challenge with the same spirit.”

Modi said spiritualism gave Raju a sense of compassion, kindness, and courage. “Like Raju, many young men and women laid down their lives... Their sacrifice is a source of energy and inspiration for the nation even today.” He said it is the responsibility of all sections of people to fulfil the wishes of freedom fighters, who dreamt of an India in which the poor, farmers, labourers, backwards and tribal people have equal opportunities.

He called Raju a symbol of India’s culture, tribal identity, valour, ideals and values. He added the freedom fighter represents the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

Modi said the Centre has over the last eight years initiated measures for the welfare of tribal communities. “For the first time, tribal museums are being set up to showcase the tribal pride and heritage.” He said the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is being built in Andhra Pradesh’s Lambasingi village. “Tribal art and skills are getting a new identity through the Skill India Mission.”

Modi said decades-old laws, which prevented tribals from using forest produce, have been changed to give them rights over it.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Raju will be held throughout the year. During this period, the Centre proposes the restoration of places associated with the freedom fighter.

