Take more proactive measures: PM Modi urges states with high Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday states reporting a large number of new Covid-19 cases must take proactive measures to stop a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi made the comments during a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states with high Covid-19 positivity rates and reviewed measures to tackle the evolving threat.

These states -- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra -- have seen a marked rise in Covid-19 cases across several districts in the recent past.

Also Read | Covid-19 negative test report must for tourists to enter Nilgiris

"We are at a point where there are talks of a possible third wave of the pandemic," PM Modi said, pointing out that in the last few days around 80% of new Covid-19 cases have come from these six states.

Prime Minister Modi said that officials need to ramp up the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach to tackle the rising Covid-19 cases. States must use the ₹23,000-crore emergency response package announced by the central government, he said, to fill the gaps in health infrastructure.

PM Modi said that the rising Covid-19 cases across the world are a warning sign for India to not take the threat lightly. Reiterating his concern over unmasked tourists flocking to towns and cities, the Prime Minister said the administration must remind citizens that Covid-19 is not yet over.

Also Read | Don't take Covid third wave predictions as 'weather update', says govt

PM Modi also asked each of these six states to complete the PSA plants projects that had been allocated. "I have been informed that of the 332 PSA plants allocated to your states to combat the Covid-19 threat, only 53 have been commissioned," PM Modi highlighted. "I request every state to complete all the PSA plants that have been assigned on an emergency basis."

The Prime Minister's interaction with the chief ministers of these six states comes after he chaired a similar virtual meet with the heads of the northeastern regions on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of 'micromanagement' to tackle Covid-19.