Home / India News / At Covid-19 review meet with northeast states, PM Modi shows concern over tourist rush
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers of northeastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers of northeastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI)
india news

At Covid-19 review meet with northeast states, PM Modi shows concern over tourist rush

"The number of Covid-19 cases is rising," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing the chief ministers present at the meet, "We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro-level."
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with the chief ministers of the northeastern states. At the conference, held virtually over video-conferencing, the Prime Minister expressed his concerns over the influx of unmasked tourists at hill stations and marketplaces, calling for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones.

"The number of Covid-19 cases is rising," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing the chief ministers present at the meet, "We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro-level."

"It is a matter of concern", the Prime Minister said, highlighting the fact that people are travelling without face masks at hill stations and marketplaces. "We need to encourage people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

Also Read | 66 districts, over 10% Covid positivity rate: What these 2 maps tell about India's present situation

Prime Minister Modi also said that officials need to keep an eye out for the various Covid-19 variants which are currently being studied by experts. "We need to keep an eye on each Covid-19 variant. Timely prevention and treatment are very important in such a dynamic situation," he said.

Noting that the Covid-19 situation is "worrisome" in some districts of the northeastern part of the country, Prime Minister Modi called for greater cooperation to prevent a potential third wave of the pandemic.

The northeastern states have witnessed a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, despite a decrease in the number of cases across India. The Union ministry of health and family welfare had earlier said that around 80% of the Covid-19 cases in India at the moment are being witnessed from 90 districts. As many as 14 of them are from the northeast, it added.

Also Read | Covid-19: Arunachal Pradesh recommends imposing lockdown in capital Itanagar

The Centre had rushed multi-disciplinary expert teams to six states earlier this month, four of which were from the northeast -- Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura.

A recent letter circulated by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh is an area of concern that the state has a weekly positivity rate of 16.2% (between June 28 and July 4) and the trend saw an upward rise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi northeast india covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus news + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.