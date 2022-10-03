‘Taken input on threat to life of Eknath Shinde seriously’: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday responded to an incident, which raised security concerns linked to chief minister Eknath Shinde. On Sunday, a 36-year-old man from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar was arrested over a hoax threat. He had dialed the police helpline number - 112 - at a hotel in Lonavala in Pune district, claiming a “plot” to kill the chief minister.

Responding to the incident, Fadnavis said the accused was arrested. “We've taken seriously the input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The person who gave a threat to the chief minister yesterday has been arrested. The chief minister's security is important, and our focus is on it," Fadnavis, who also handles the state home ministry department, said. The chief minister’s security - at his official residence ‘Varsha’ was beefed up following the incident.

In bizarre details that emerged from the probe, the police revealed that the accused - Avinash Waghmare - was drunk when he made the call. He apparently wanted to “teach a lesson” to the hotel owner for overcharging him for a bottle of water, HT reported.

Abhinav Deshmukh SP Pune rural said, “He asked the police to visit the hotel as soon as possible and boarded a bus and left for his destination. We tracked bus he was travelling in and detained him from Khed Shivapur near Pune. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Waghmare made a hoax call to teach a lesson to the hotel owner. A non-cognisable offence against Waghamre has been registered under sections of 177 (furnishing false information ).

