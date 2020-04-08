‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM Modi at all-party meet

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually ruled out lifting of the nationwide lockdown next week in his video conference with floor leaders of opposition parties. He also added that while there is tremendous pressure on resources, India is one of the few countries where the spread of the coronavirus is still under control.

Emphasising that “lockdown is the only way to save our people”, PM Modi said, “I am regularly talking to CMs, districts and experts. Nobody is telling me to lift the lockdown. We need strict rules to maintain social distancing. We have to take many unexpected steps too.”

“Nobody is saying that lockdown should be lifted. I will again talk to the CMs. But as of now, the mood is that entire lockdown lifting is not possible. We are also talking at district levels. For us, lockdown is the only way to save our people,” Modi added

This is the first time that Modi has said lifting of lockdown is not possible.

Underlining the positive attitude during the meeting, the PM impressed upon all that it will help in fighting this global pandemic. He hailed the discussion as “successful”.

“Your assurances will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. This type of cooperative efforts are a necessary requirement in fighting this challenge,” said the PM.

Talking to leaders of opposition parties for the first time since the Covid-19 became a pandemic, the Prime Minister expressed hope and confidence that with the help of political parties, state governments and the people of India, the country can fight against coronavirus.

Modi also underlined his strategy, saying, “In this given situation and available resources, we will go ahead with optimum utilization. In this situation, the government is talking to as many people as possible. I am regularly talking to the CMs. I have taken their suggestions and also spoken to other people of the society.”

The Prime Minister also hailed the unprecedented unity across the political spectrum over the crisis. “I want to thank the state governments once again. The Centre and states are working in tandem keeping in mind the requirements and that is the reason that the states, the centre and the political parties are working together without any prejudice.”

“It looks like be it the person in lowest or the highest strata of the society, everyone is doing their bit to fight against Corona. It’s a big thing in this country of 130 crore people. The sense of belonging which father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi used to speak of, today, we can see its deep impact in our daily lives,” Modi said.

The PM also explained that the entire world is in a crisis. “The wealthiest of the nations and the most modern systems have fallen before this deadly virus. There’s no country which can fight alone and that is one of the reasons, there is immense pressure on resources.”

“We have been trying to make quick decisions and today India is one of the few countries in the world where the spread of this virus is still under control. We also have to keep in mind that every day, situations are changing. So, all countries are banking on social distancing and lockdown. These are the only two ways to tackle corona,” he said.