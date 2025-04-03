‘Tales of Ramayana part of Thai people’s lives': PM Modi in Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand wherein he held delegation-level talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pose with a book at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)

The prime minister arrived in the country on a two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC summit. PM Modi said that India believes in the policy of “development-ism”, not “expansionism”.

“India and Thailand's centuries-old relations are connected through our deep cultural and spiritual ties. The spread of Buddhism has connected our people. From Ayutthaya to Nalanda, there has been an exchange of intellectuals. The tales of Ramayana are a part of Thai people's lives,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

“The influence of Sanskrit and Pali are reflected in language and traditions even today. I am grateful to the Thailand government that during my visit, a commemorative stamp, based on Ramayana mural paintings from 18th century, was issued,” he said.

Asserting that Thailand holds special place in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, the prime minister said,"India and Thailand support free, open, inclusive, rule-based order; we believe in policy of development-ism, not expansionism."

“We have decided to elevate India-Thailand ties to level of strategic partnership,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi presented with holy scriptures by Thai premier

Prime Minister Modi was presented with the Holy Scriptures: “World Ti-pitaka: Sajjhaya Phonetic Edition” by Thai premier Shinawatra.

It was brought out by the Thai government in 2016 to commemorate King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Queen Sirikit of Thailand's 70-year reign.

In the evening, PM Modi will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

After concluding Thailand's visit, he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)