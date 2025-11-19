Taliban commerce minister visits India to bolster trade ties

New Delhi: The Taliban’s industry and commerce minister, Nooruddin Azizi, is on a five-day visit to India to bolster trade and investment cooperation, becoming the second senior figure from the regime in Kabul to travel to the country in a little more than a month. Afghan industry and commerce minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi visits the 44th India International Trade Fair. (ANI Video Grab)

A delegation led by visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 on Wednesday. Managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Neeraj Kharwal met Azizi and briefed him on facilities at the fair and opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.

“Advancing bilateral trade and investment ties is the key focus of the visit,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

Azizi toured stalls at the fair, including those showcasing Afghan products. He also interacted with Afghan traders in India to discuss market access and expansion prospects, the people said.

This was the first visit by an Afghan functionary to the ITPO since 2021, and came against the backdrop of escalating Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, including border closures by Islamabad that have disrupted exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to look at diversifying trade with India, the people said.

Key Indian exports to Afghanistan include pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, and food items such as sugar, tea and rice, while imports include agricultural products and minerals.

Following a visit by Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in October, India upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of a full embassy status.

The Taliban setup is also eyeing Indian investments in mining and hydroelectric projects, and exploring avenues to bypass Pakistan for enhanced connectivity, the people said.