Taliban foreign minister begins visit to India, set to meet EAM

New Delhi Afghanistan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi receives a warm welcome on his arrival, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@MEAIndia X)

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the capital on Thursday for the first ever visit by a senior functionary of the group to India that will see him engaging with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials.

Muttaqi is also expected to meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and representatives of industry and business during his six-day trip, people familiar with the matter said. As first reported by HT, he will travel to Uttar Pradesh to visit the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary on October 11 and the Taj Mahal on October 12.

This is also the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group seized power following the collapse of Ashraf Ghani government in August 2021. Unlike trips by other foreign leaders, there was no formal announcement from the Indian side on Muttaqi’s visit.

“Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post with a photo that showed the Taliban leader being received at the airport by Anand Prakash, the joint secretary who heads the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the ministry.

“We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” Jaiswal said.

Muttaqi is set to hold talks with Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on October 10, and this will be followed by an engagement at the think tank Vivekananda International Foundation. He is also expected to meet Doval later the same day.

The meeting between Muttaqi and Jaishankar — the first of its kind, though the two have spoken on telephone — will allow the two sides to review the overall relationship, including security issues and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Muttaqi is expected to engage with business and industry representatives at an event to be hosted by FICCI in New Delhi and interact with members of the Afghan community on October 13.

He is set to return to Kabul on October 15.