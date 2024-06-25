K Suresh to be Opposition candidate for LS Speaker’s election

Congress leader Kondikunal Suresh, who is serving his eighth term as an MP, has been elected by the opposition parties as their Lok Sabha speaker candidate, party leaders aware of the developments said on Tuesday. The election for the speaker is scheduled on June 26. (PTI photo)

With opposition parties and ruling dispensation failing to reach a consensus on the Lok Sabha speaker candidate, the Lower House will see election for the speaker post for the first time.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The development comes on the day when parties have to submit the notice for their candidates with the pro-tem Speaker by 12noon today.

The election for the speaker is scheduled on June 26.

Suresh was overlooked for the pro tem Lok Sabha speaker post.

Also Read: ‘BJP government insulting...’: K Suresh amid pro-tem Speaker row

Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seven-term Lok Sabha member from Cuttack, was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu as the pro-tem Speaker.

Suresh pointed out that Mahtab’s appointment as the temporary Speaker is against the established traditions of the House as he is the senior-most member of the Lok Sabha.

Suresh said he has been a Member of Parliament (MP) eight times, whereas Mehtab has been elected 7 times.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Om Birla is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha speaker post on Tuesday afternoon.

If elected, he will be the second person to hold office for the second time.