Tamil CM MK Stalin tests positive for Covid, urges citizens to wear mask, get jabbed

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was isolating himself. Taking to Twitter, Stalin said "I was feeling a bit tired today. Tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive, I have isolated myself. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe, “ he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(This is a developing story)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON