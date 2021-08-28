Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu: 1 dead as under-construction flyover collapses in Madurai
india news

Tamil Nadu: 1 dead as under-construction flyover collapses in Madurai

Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot after the under-construction flyover collapsed in Madurai.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Dr A Rathinavel, dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, said that a person died in the collapse.(ANI)

A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday, killing one person. Fire and rescue personnel were on the spot, reported news agency ANI. Dr A Rathinavel, dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, said that a person died in the collapse.

According to the regional news portal of oneindia, two workers got injured in the accident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the workers, identified as Akash Singh from Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu news madurai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhupesh Baghel returns to Raipur from Delhi, gets rousing reception at airport

ODOP scheme: UP artisans sell goods worth 35 lakh in 10 days at Dilli Haat

Sri Lanka starts regular flights from nine Indian cities. Details here

'Shame': Rahul Gandhi on police action against protesting farmers in Haryana
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP