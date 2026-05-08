TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNGDE HSC results releasing shortly at tnresults.nic.in, know how to download marksheets
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNDGE HSC results will be announced on May 8, 2026. The Class 12 results will be out at 9.30 am. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will declare TN 12th Result 2026 on May 8, 2026. The TNDGE HSC results will be announced at 9.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 12 results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, district-wise performance, toppers and other details will be announced.
The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The exam was held at 3412 centres throughout the state.
A total of 8,27,475 students have registered for the examination, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:19:15 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: A few minutes remaining
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNDGE will announce the Tamil Nadu HSC or Plus 2 results in a few minutes. The result announcement is scheduled for 9.30 am.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:17:20 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Last year pass percentage
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Last year, the pass percentage of students in the TNDGE HSC examination was 95.03 per cent.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:14:10 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results of government, aided and private schools in 2025
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, Private schools had recorded the best pass percentage in the HSC examination
GOVERNMENT: 91.94 per cent
AIDED: 95.71 per cent
PRIVATE: 98.88 per cent students pass.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:12:05 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marks at tnresults.nic.in?
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: To check the result at tnresults.nic.in, students need to follow the steps mentioned below-
Open the official result portal, tnresults.nic.in.
Open the HSE (+2) result link displayed on the home page.
On the login window, provide the requested information.
Submit and check the result.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:08:26 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentages in major subjects in 2024
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Here's a look at the pass percentages of some major subjects in the HSC or +2 examination in 2024
Physics: 98.48 per cent students pass
Chemistry: 99.14 per cent
Biology: 99.35 per cent
Mathematics: 98.57 per cent
Botany: 98.86 per cent
Zoology: 99.04 per cent
Computer Science: 99.80 per cent
Commerce: 97.77 per cent
Accounting records: 96.61 per cent.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:04:19 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check HSC results on Digilocker?
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The TNDGE or Tamil Nadu board 12th results will be available on DigiLocker from 9:30 am. Students can check their marks by following these steps-
Go to results.digilocker.gov.in.
Select the board name and then your class.
Provide the requested login details.
Submit and check the result.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 09:00:33 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of 2024
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: In 2024, over 7.6 lakh students appeared for the TN HSC examination and 94.56 per cent of them passed.
Appeared: 7,60,606 candidates
Passed: 7,19,196
Pass percentage: 94.56 per cent.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:56:06 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When can students check their results online?
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: According to a message displayed on the official website, students can check their marks 9:30 am onwards. When available, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:52:42 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Science stream result details of 2025
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: In the Science stream in year 2025, 515368 students appeared for the HSC +2 exam this year, of whom 499832 or 96.99 students passed. Gender-wise, 235394 boys and 279974 girls took the Class 12 exam in the Science stream. A total of 225859 boys and 273973 girls passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys in the Science stream was 95.95 per cent while it was 97.86 per cent for girls.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:47:16 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official website right now
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:44:42 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: All streams result today
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:40:13 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
dge.tn.gov.in
tnresults.nic.in
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:36:35 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 12 results?
Visit the official website of DGE TN results at tnresults.nic.in.
Click on TN 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:33:16 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates registered
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 8,27,475 students have registered for the examination, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:26:39 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam dates
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The exam was held at 3412 centres throughout the state.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:23:07 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Press conference to be held
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 12 results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, district-wise performance, toppers and other details will be announced.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:19:59 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in.
- Fri, 08 May 2026 08:16:17 am
TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
TN 12th Result 2026 Date: May 8
TN 12th Result 2026 Time: 9.30 am