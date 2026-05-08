TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNGDE HSC results releasing shortly at tnresults.nic.in, know how to download marksheets

TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will declare TN 12th Result 2026 on May 8, 2026. The TNDGE HSC results will be announced at 9.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 12 results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, district-wise performance, toppers and other details will be announced.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The exam was held at 3412 centres throughout the state.

A total of 8,27,475 students have registered for the examination, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates.