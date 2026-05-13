Tamil Nadu: AIADMK split out in open as 25 MLAs back TVK during floor test

The split within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) came out in the open in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday after 25 of the party’s 47 MLAs, aligned with the SP Velumani faction, extended support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during a floor test. Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay speaks in the state assembly during the floor test on Wednesday. (@tamilnaduassembly)

The development unfolded during the confidence motion in the assembly when Velumani, who is currently leading a rival faction within the party, rose to speak, triggering commotion in the House. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami objected and urged Speaker JCD Prabhakar not to allow Velumani to speak.

Responding to Palaniswami’s objection, Prabhakar said he was permitting members to speak under his powers and asked the AIADMK chief to take his seat.

TVK formally proved its majority in the assembly on Wednesday with the support of 144 MLAs, including backing from 25 AIADMK legislators aligned with C.Ve. Shanmugam and SP Velumani.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar had directed the TVK government to prove its majority on or before May 13.

TVK, which emerged victorious in 108 seats in the Assembly elections, secured support from the Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking its tally to 120 MLAs and comfortably crossing the required majority mark of 117 seats to form the government.

The AIADMK, which lost the Assembly polls, secured 47 seats. However, speculation over internal divisions intensified after reports emerged that a section of the party’s legislators was inclined to support the TVK government.

Several AIADMK MLAs were also housed at a private resort between May 5 and May 9 on the instructions of the party leadership. On May 7, Palaniswami held a closed-door meeting with the legislators.

Ahead of the trust vote on May 12, former AIADMK minister C.Ve. Shanmugam had announced support for the TVK during the confidence motion and claimed that he enjoyed the backing of the “majority” of AIADMK MLAs.