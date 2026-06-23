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Tamil Nadu ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 9, all women

A chemical leak occurred during routine industrial operations on June 21 at a provate seafood processing and exports unit

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 03:04 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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The toll in the ammonia gas leak tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district grew to nine, the state government said on Tuesday.

The department said the affected individuals presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation. (PTI)

According to a health department press release, the deceased, all women, were identified as Shibani, Jumani Juang, Geetha Juanga, Purnima Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parbavathi Juanga from Odisha, and Sita Hasda and Anjila Soren from Assam.

“As of June 23, 9 fatalities were reported”, the release said.

The department said the affected individuals presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort and varying degrees of respiratory distress.

Also Read:Tamil Nadu to conduct social justice survey after 2027 caste census, seek fair share of central taxes: Governor

“The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the competent authorities,” the government said.

A chemical leak occurred during routine industrial operations on June 21 at a private seafood processing and exports unit at Kannigaipair-Manjungarai area near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai.

 
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