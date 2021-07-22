Tamil Nadu asks schools to hold monthly online tests for SSLC and Plus 2 classes

Tamil Nadu school education department has instructed all the schools to conduct monthly tests for all SSLC and Plus 2 students, local newspaper Dinamani reported on Wednesday.

With Covid-19 confining all the learning activities to online mode, the school education department this year announced the Plus 2 marks based on the marks students obtained in SSLC and Plus 1 examinations and Plus 2 practical examinations.

Tamil Nadu government is yet to decide on the reopening of the schools amid the pandemic but instructed the schools to conduct monthly online tests especially for SSLC and Plus 2 classes.

Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday announced Plus 2 results and the state government declared 100% pass for the academic year 2020-21. The Plus 2 pass percentage was at 92.3% in the academic year 2019-20 and 91.1% in 2018-19 academic year.

No student has scored 600 out of 600 in this academic year due to the marks aggregation method. As many as 39,679 students scored between 551 and 600 and as many as 2,22,522 students scored between 451 and 500 marks.

As the classes are progressing online, the school education department has sent out a circular to all the schools regarding the examinations. The department has instructed the schools to start preparing the Plus 2 and SSLC students for the final examinations. "The schools should conduct monthly tests without fail. Every month end, the schools should conduct tests from the portions covered through online and television classes," the circulation added.

The examinations could be held for 50 marks from the portion covered every month. Schools should start WhatsApp groups for the students. The tests for SSLC and Plus 2 classes should be conducted through WhatsApp and marks obtained in each test should be carefully documented, the circular noted.