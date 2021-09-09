Tamil Nadu assembly adopts anti-CAA resolution

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) “to uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution”.

“This August House considers that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in the year 2019 is not in tune with the secular principles laid down in our Constitution and also not conducive to the communal harmony that prevails in India,” chief minister MK Stalin, who tabled the resolution, told the House.

“Therefore, to protect and ensure the unity and communal harmony in this country and to uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, this August House resolves to urge the Union Government to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” he added.

The resolution was supported by the Pattali Makkal Katchi , part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. While the BJP staged a walkout in protest, its ally and principal opposition, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, left the premises even before the resolution was tabled. “

