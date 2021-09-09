Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu assembly adopts anti-CAA resolution
india news

Tamil Nadu assembly adopts anti-CAA resolution

“This August House considers that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in the year 2019 is not in tune with the secular principles laid down in our Constitution and also not conducive to the communal harmony that prevails in India,” chief minister MK Stalin, who tabled the resolution, told the House.
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (ANI file photo)

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) “to uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution”.

“This August House considers that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Parliament in the year 2019 is not in tune with the secular principles laid down in our Constitution and also not conducive to the communal harmony that prevails in India,” chief minister MK Stalin, who tabled the resolution, told the House. 

“Therefore, to protect and ensure the unity and communal harmony in this country and to uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, this August House resolves to urge the Union Government to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” he added.

The resolution was supported by the Pattali Makkal Katchi , part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. While the BJP staged a walkout in protest, its ally and principal opposition, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, left the premises even before the resolution was tabled. “

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Swachh Survekshan Grameen: Cleanliness survey for villages to be launched today

Karnal stir to mirror Delhi agitation: Rakesh Tikait

In Kerala, 46 suspected samples found negative for Nipah

Rajasthan’s Barmer gets emergency landing facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP