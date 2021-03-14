Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: BJP releases candidate list, Kushboo to contest from Thousand Lights

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh announced the list of candidates in a press conference.

Popular south Indian actor Kushboo Sundar is contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, which has been a DMK stronghold. She was a former Congress national spokesperson and joined the BJP in October 2020.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president L Murugan has been fielded from the Dharapuram seat in the Tiruppur district. Also, the national president of the party’s women wing Vanathi Srinivasan is contesting from the Coimbatore South constituency, where she will face actor turned politician Kamal Haasan of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party.

“In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner and we will be contesting in 20 assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram. Senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi,” Arun Singh said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Dr P Saravan, sitting DMK MLA who had joined the BJP earlier in the day, has been given the Madurai North seat. He won the 2019 by-election for the seat and was not offered a seat by the DMK for the elections this year.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MLA H Raja is contesting from the Karaikudi constituency where he was the MLA between 2001 and 2006. Also, IPS office-turned-politician K Annamalai is contesting from Karur’s Aravakurichi seat.

The party has also fielded Nainar Nagendran from the Tirunelveli constituency. He had filed his nomination papers for the constituency on Friday, much before the party released its official candidate list, according to news reports. He was also a former member of the AIADMK, who joined the BJP in 2017.

A single-phase election for the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly has been scheduled for April 6.