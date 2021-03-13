Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021: Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami confident of ‘sweeping majority’
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday expressed confidence that the people would give a good verdict for his party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. “Is Stalin an astrologer to say that DMK will win 200 seats in the elections? People will vote and their verdict is final. We expect that they will give us a good verdict,” news agency ANI quoted Palaniswami as saying.
The chief minister’s remarks came after ADMK’s arch-rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its election manifesto earlier in the day and also its candidate list, on Friday, for the Tamil Nadu elections. Also, DMK chief MK Stalin said that his party would win in all the seats where they are contesting.
Talking about electoral alliances, Palaniswami said that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party breaking its ties with the ADMK would not be a loss. “Puthiya Tamilagam party is not with us, they left us long back. DMDK's exit from the alliance is no loss to us. Bad-mouthing after quitting is not right,” Palaniswami said, as reported by ANI. He also expressed confidence that his party would win the elections with a “sweeping majority”.
The ADMK is contesting the elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Tamil Maanila Congress and other regional parties.
Earlier in the day, the CM also criticised the DMK for dynasty politics, after MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin was fielded as a candidate from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai. He said, “People must prove that one who works for them deserve higher posts like CM and put an end to the dynasty politics of DMK. If they come to power, it would be the family that will become a power centre."
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu have been scheduled for April 6, 2021, and the votes will be counted on May 2, 2021, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
- The Union minister said that people should continue to follow the restrictions with the same amount of consistency as they had done last year when the pandemic was at its peak.
Detention arbitrary, eligible for compensation, says UN panel on Safoora Zargar
- She was arrested in April 2020 for allegedly conspiring with others to instigate and start the violence in northeast Delhi. At least 53 people died and 400 others were injured in the violence in February 2020. Zargar said she was only part of protests and denied the allegations made by police.
'My autonomy was violated': Disha Ravi's statement after 28 days of arrest
- "...my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty - not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs...," she wrote.
Covid-19 cases cross 200 in Telangana after a gap of 50 days, borders on alert
- The last time when Telangana recorded more than 200 cases was on January 21, when the figure was 214. Since then, the number of cases has been less than 200 in the state.
Covid-19: This woman-run Hyderabad firm will supply vaccines to Quad countries
Fuel prices protest: Women panel seeks explanation from Congress' Hooda
News updates from HT: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa speaks with PM Modi
