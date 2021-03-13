Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021: Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami confident of ‘sweeping majority’

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday expressed confidence that the people would give a good verdict for his party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. “Is Stalin an astrologer to say that DMK will win 200 seats in the elections? People will vote and their verdict is final. We expect that they will give us a good verdict,” news agency ANI quoted Palaniswami as saying.

The chief minister’s remarks came after ADMK’s arch-rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its election manifesto earlier in the day and also its candidate list, on Friday, for the Tamil Nadu elections. Also, DMK chief MK Stalin said that his party would win in all the seats where they are contesting.

Also read | DMK poll manifesto promises to abolish NEET, slash fuel prices in Tamil Nadu

Talking about electoral alliances, Palaniswami said that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party breaking its ties with the ADMK would not be a loss. “Puthiya Tamilagam party is not with us, they left us long back. DMDK's exit from the alliance is no loss to us. Bad-mouthing after quitting is not right,” Palaniswami said, as reported by ANI. He also expressed confidence that his party would win the elections with a “sweeping majority”.

The ADMK is contesting the elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Tamil Maanila Congress and other regional parties.

Earlier in the day, the CM also criticised the DMK for dynasty politics, after MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin was fielded as a candidate from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai. He said, “People must prove that one who works for them deserve higher posts like CM and put an end to the dynasty politics of DMK. If they come to power, it would be the family that will become a power centre."

Watch | ‘AIADMK has become Modi’s slave’: Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu have been scheduled for April 6, 2021, and the votes will be counted on May 2, 2021, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).