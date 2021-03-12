IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palanichamy announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 monthly for women if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) retains power. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palanichamy announced 1,500 monthly for women if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) retains power. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts

More freebies are expected as the political parties release their election manifestos. Political leaders have justified freebies citing social justice, but experts say a balance is required between welfare politics and populism
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST

From promises of free laptops to colour TVs and grinders, Tamil Nadu’s political parties have tried to outdo each other in offering freebies ahead of the polls for decades. This time, the parties appear to be competing to rally women with pledges specific to them. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who launched his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018, has promised to monetise the household work that women do. Last week, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin announced they would pay women households heads 1,000 monthly if voted to power. The following day, chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced 1,500 monthly for women if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) retains power.

More freebies are expected as the political parties release their election manifestos.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South as Tamil Nadu gets battle-ready

DMK founder CN Annadurai introduced the scheme to provide 4.5kg of rice for 1 in 1967 before abandoning it due to the financial burden. The “freebie culture” gained momentum when DMK’s M Karunanidhi promised free colour TVs and swept the 2006 polls. Every household has got commodities from both the DMK and AIADMK

Fulfilling the freebie promises may be difficult with the Covid-19 hitting the economy hard. Tamil Nadu’s finance minister, O Paneerselvam, in February presented a revenue deficit interim budget. The state’s debt was 4.87 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020.

Political leaders have justified freebies citing social justice, but experts say a balance is required between welfare politics and populism.

“It may be the key question in political economy, and we can agree with both sides,” said DMK lawmaker Palanivel Thiaga Rajan when asked whether his party’s colour TVs, 1 per kg rice, free gas stoves, maternity assistance of 1,000 for all poor women for six months helped human development indices at the cost of economic growth.

Rajan, a former international investment banker who was a part of the state assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, added one extreme view is that it is the job of the government to generate revenue by taxing those doing well and taking its cut of national resources and providing infrastructure, support and public goods and services. “The other view is if you allow the government to do everything for free, you are going to derive a layabout society. The reality is somewhere in between as no society is all freebies unlike Brunei or Saudi Arabia neither is there a society that only taxes the rich.”

Rajan said the DMK’s position and to an extent of other Dravidian parties is the basis of the government-sponsored schemes and public benefits is social justice. “It is not to prevent you from making a living.”

Rajan compared the free rice scheme to address hunger among the poor to the American food stamps, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Free gas stoves replaced firewood, which the party says is known to produce carcinogens and cause respiratory disorders.

“At that point after the DMK was in power in 2006, there was an internal debate between Karunanidhi’s government and the bureaucracy on whether to offer one or a two-burner stove,” said Rajan. He added Karunanidhi decided it would be a two-burner stove so they can cut cooking time and increase productivity in other aspects.

The DMK has argued TVs ensured exposure to the outside world and self-respect so that the poor did not have to watch TV through the windows of others’ homes. “It was driven by values….Where I draw the line is if it has a perverse intent,” said Rajan, criticising the AIADMK’s offer of mixers and 25,000 subsidy on two-wheelers for working women. “There you are transferring into the realm of wants rather than needs... the programmes must be targeted at those at the bottom of the pyramid to give dignity to those socially oppressed.”

Rajan added he is a proponent of support to new-borns and health insurance introduced by Jayalalithaa.

B Valarmathi, AIADMK leader and former social welfare minister, said they never gave what was unnecessary. “We only provide whatever will be useful particularly for women. We provide assistance so that it helps in women’s growth and they can be independent because in our society, from the time they are born and until their death, women are dependent on their parents, spouses and children.”

Valarmathi called schemes such as the gold for mangalsutra as a hit. “Amma canteens launched in 2013 have employed thousands of women from self-help groups, who run the budget canteens which have been replicated across the country. In 2014, Amma Baby Care Kit was launched with a dozen items including a feeding bottle, clothing, toy, sanitary napkins for new mothers...”

Yet the concern for women has not translated into their addressing the issue of political representation. There are only 14 women, including Valarmathi, among the 177 candidates AIADMK has announced so far. The polls to the 243-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6.

Haasan’s party has given tickets to eight women out of 71 candidates announced so far. Pattali Makkal Katchi has named one woman candidate among its 10. The DMK on Friday released its first list of 173 candidates, including 13 women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
DMK chief MK Stalin.
DMK chief MK Stalin.
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK releases first list, Stalin’s son enters fray

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The DMK, which announced candidates for 173 seats -- the remaining 61 seats will be contested by its allies, including the Congress -- will take on its rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has governed the state for the past 10 years in direct contests in 122 constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he will file a complaint before the Election Commission regarding non-registration of votes in the polling booths(PTI File Photo)
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he will file a complaint before the Election Commission regarding non-registration of votes in the polling booths(PTI File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: AMMK releases third list of candidates for polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The party chief is contesting from Kovilpatti against local AIADMK strongman and Information Minister Kadambur Raju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam(PTI)
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

I have worked, says deputy CM Panneerselvan as he files nomination

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Panneerselvam was reallotted the Bodinayakanur constituency as the AIADMK released the first list of candidates for six seats for the assembly polls last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palanichamy announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 monthly for women if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) retains power. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palanichamy announced 1,500 monthly for women if the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) retains power. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu’s freebie culture is here to stay, say parties, experts

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST
More freebies are expected as the political parties release their election manifestos. Political leaders have justified freebies citing social justice, but experts say a balance is required between welfare politics and populism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-turned-politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (AFP)
Actor-turned-politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South as Tamil Nadu gets battle-ready

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Haasan, who is also his party’s chief, released the second list of candidates contesting from his party on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DMK is fighting these elections along with the Congress and Left.
The DMK is fighting these elections along with the Congress and Left.
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu polls: Stalin chooses Kolathur again, son to debut from Chepauk

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The election will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 and the counting of votes will be take place on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The AIADMK earlier announced six candidates, including chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, taking the total number of seats it will contest to 177.(File photo for representation)
The AIADMK earlier announced six candidates, including chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, taking the total number of seats it will contest to 177.(File photo for representation)
tamil nadu assembly election

In 2nd list, AIADMK banks on incumbents

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) also released their first lists on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran(PTI File Photo)
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran(PTI File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases first list of candidates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).(AFP)
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Will target anyone 'who is people's enemy,' says MNM's Kamal Haasan

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Haasan has been critical of archrivals AIADMK and DMK over corruption and other issues and is heading a three-party coalition to face the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMDK on Tuesday quit the AIADMK-led alliance after seat-sharing talks failed.(PTI File)
DMDK on Tuesday quit the AIADMK-led alliance after seat-sharing talks failed.(PTI File)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led alliance

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:58 AM IST
The DMDK initially demanded 41 seats — the same number it had contested in alliance with the AIADMK in the 2011 assembly elections, the last time it was in alliance with the AIADMK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK president MK Stalin along with party leader Durai Murugan during Sunday’s rally in Trichy. (ANI)
DMK president MK Stalin along with party leader Durai Murugan during Sunday’s rally in Trichy. (ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly election: For the DMK, the importance of Trichy

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Trichy has nine assembly constituencies. But beyond that, the district has played a key role in the rise of the DMK historically and current rifts reflect both the opportunities and challenges for the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats for Tamil Nadu polls(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats for Tamil Nadu polls(PTI FILE PHOTO)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The DMDK released a statement announcing that the party is leaving the AIADMK-BJP alliance over the inconclusive seat-sharing discussion even after three rounds of negotiations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
File photo: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Owaisi's AIMIM joins hands with TTV, gets 3 seats in AMMK alliance

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • The AIMIM had said that they were invited to the DMK’s minority conference in January but the DMK distanced itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI File Photo)(PTI File)
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI File Photo)(PTI File)
tamil nadu assembly election

Dhinakaran’s AMMK allots 3 seats to Owaisi’s AIMIM for Tamil Nadu polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:59 PM IST
As announced by Dhinakaran on Twitter, the AIMIM will contest from the southern state’s assembly constituencies of Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Ahead of state assembly polls, Amit Shah visits Suchindram Temple in Tamil Nadu

ANI, Kanyakumari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:36 PM IST
This is Shah's second visit to the state in a week. Last Sunday, he visited Chennai and met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP