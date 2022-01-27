Tamil Nadu: Christian group denies charge of religious conversion

The Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation that runs the 160-year-old school in Thanjavur – where a 17-year-old-girl died allegedly by suicide – in a statement on Wednesday denied the charge of religious conversion linked to the girl’s death.

The superior general of the congregation said they run their institutions based on the principles of the Indian Constitution and provide secular education for all.

The superior general said the child had been studying in this school since when she in class 8. “She wanted to stay with us, even on vacation, without going home. Thus she grew up to be the child of all of us. That’s why she got 489/500 marks in 10th class,” the statement stated.

The institution defended it by saying that it has been involved in academic work for the past 180 years. The school in this case was started 160 years ago and the hostel has been functioning for 90 years.

“The contribution of the church is paramount in women’s education and women’s emancipation on Tamil soil,” it stated, adding that they have always taken in students from poor and backward communities. “The children, who study with us, belong to many religions and communities… In that context, we provide secular education for all. We do not interfere in anyone’s religious beliefs.”

The institution also said it was cooperating with police and the education department since the girl has blamed its hostel warden, 74-year-old Sahaya Mary, for harassing her to death.

BJP, AIADMK differ

The case has also led to differences between allies as the AIADMK has kept mum while the BJP is leading the charge that the girl was forced to die by suicide because she was tortured as she had not agreed to convert to Christianity.

A day ago during the BJP’s protest in Chennai, former AIADMK leader and now a BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran said the AIADMK lacked spine and manliness in the state assembly. “It is the BJP which is behaving like the opposition, not the AIADMK,” he said. After it led to a row with the leading ally, Nagendran backtracked saying his comments were misunderstood.

AIADMK members reacted by challenging Nagendran to contest alone without their support to see if he wins. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai sought to diffuse the situation. Annamalai said he reached out to AIADMK’s coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t catch OPS on the phone but I spoke to EPS. I conveyed my remorse to him. What was spoken came out wrong. It is not the stance of the BJP and even Nagendran. The AIADMK is functioning very well as the opposition.”

