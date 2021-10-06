Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu civic polls: First phase in 9 new districts to be held today
india news

Tamil Nadu civic polls: First phase in 9 new districts to be held today

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The counting of votes will take place on October 12.(Reuters)
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The first of the two-phased Tamil Nadu rural local body elections will be conducted in newly-carved nine districts on Wednesday. The model code of conduct came into effect in these districts 48 hours before the voting. The schedule to these polls was announced by state election commissioner V Palanikumar on September 13

According to the order, polling will be held from 7am to 6pm with the last hour (5pm to 6pm) reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms of the coronavirus infection. The counting of votes will take place on October 12.

In the first phase, polls will be held for 78 district panchayat ward member posts, 755 panchayat union ward member posts, 1,577 village panchayat president posts and 12,252 village panchayat ward member posts. It will be held in 14,573 booths - 7,921 polling booths in the first phase.

These are the first elections after MK Stalin-led DMK came to power in the state in May this year. Though experts say the party has an advantage, the DMK is taking caution and banking on Stalin's popularity and the welfare schemes launched by the state government. The challenger AIADMK hopes to break their losing streak hoping that the legacy of their past leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa will work.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is also contesting in the local polls.

According to the state election commission, 7,659,720 voters are eligible to vote across the two phases. The second phase will be held on October 9.

More than 15,000 police officers have been deployed across the nine districts for the first phase, according to officials.

Indirect elections to 3,067 posts, including that of Panchayat presidents will be held on October 22. A total of 37.77 lakh voters will cast their votes in nine districts, a release from the authorities said.

