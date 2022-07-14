Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised two days after testing Covid +ve

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was admitted to Chennai's Kauvery hospital on Thursday after he tested positive for Covid two days ago. Stalin had contracted the virus on July 12. According to the hospital, he has been admitted for “investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms”.

“Honourable chief minister of Tamilnadu, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms,” the hospital said in a statement.

Hospital statement

On Tuesday, Stalin took to Twitter and announced that he was tested Covid positive, adding that he got tested after he felt tired. He also urged people to “wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe”.

India has been seen an uptick in Covid cases. The daily tally passed the 20,000-mark for the first time since February with 20,139 new infections on Thursday. The active caseload stands at 1,36,076 with 3,619 cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

The active cases account for 0.31 percent of the total cases. The surge came a day after the government announced that it would make vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from Friday for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision,” tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

