Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised two days after testing Covid +ve
india news

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised two days after testing Covid +ve

According to the hospital, he has been admitted for “investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms”.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin  (PTI)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 01:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was admitted to Chennai's Kauvery hospital on Thursday after he tested positive for Covid two days ago. Stalin had contracted the virus on July 12. According to the hospital, he has been admitted for “investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms”.

“Honourable chief minister of Tamilnadu, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms,” the hospital said in a statement.

Hospital statement

On Tuesday, Stalin took to Twitter and announced that he was tested Covid positive, adding that he got tested after he felt tired. He also urged people to “wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe”.

RELATED STORIES

India has been seen an uptick in Covid cases. The daily tally passed the 20,000-mark for the first time since February with 20,139 new infections on Thursday. The active caseload stands at 1,36,076 with 3,619 cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

The active cases account for 0.31 percent of the total cases. The surge came a day after the government announced that it would make vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from Friday for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision,” tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mk stalin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP