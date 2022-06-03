Tamil Nadu CM pays floral tributes to Karunanidhi on 98th birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday paid floral tributes to his father and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary in the state capital Chennai. Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed chief minister Stalin leading the celebrations of his late father's birth anniversary along with other leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Stalin also paid floral tributes to the 16-feet bronze statue of Karunanidhi installed on the campus of the multi-super speciality government hospital at Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai. The statue was unveiled by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on May 28.

In April, Stalin told the Tamil Nadu assembly that M Karunanidhi's birthday would be celebrated as a government function in the state.

M Karunanidhi, popularly referred to as Kalaignar, had served as Tamil Nadu's chief minister for five terms between 1969-71, 71-76, 89-91, 96-01 and 2006-11.

Karunanidhi, the ten-time president of the DMK, contested 12 assembly polls and personally never lost an election. He had also worked as a screenwriter in the Tamil Nadu film industry.

The DMK patriarch died at the age of 94 on August 7, 2018, due to prolonged illness.